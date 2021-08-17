Think You Have What It Takes To Be A Netflix Reality Star? Now Is Your Chance

Now is the time for reality TV fans to get their foot in the door to appear on a show of their own choosing while Netflix is hosting huge casting calls for several shows and taking ideas for future shows.

The company recently announced is asking the public to join the reality show fun by hosting online casting calls for several of their new and returning unscripted shows, as well as taking ideas of what you think might make a great reality show.

"After all, what is reality TV if it doesn’t represent real people?" Netflix said.

Several of the shows they are casting for include:

The Circle, Seasons 3, 4 and 5

Indian Matchmaking, Season 2

The American Barbecue Showdown, Season 2

A New series called, Roaring Twenties, which will begin taping in the near future.

If none of those don't flip your buttons, then Netflix is offering you a chance to tell them what does. Whether you love competition or cooking, dating or decor, style or a social experiment, they might have a show for you -- either now or someday soon.

All it takes is to select a category and submit your casting video to be considered for future seasons.

To register, you must be 18 years or older, and right now they are focused on the US, Canada, and the UK. No need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you, the company said.

To apply, simply follow the directions at NetflixReality.com.

