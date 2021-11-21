Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Lifestyle

These Two Hudson Valley Zip Codes Among Top 100 Priciest In Country

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
PropertyShark released its 2021 list of the most expensive zip codes in the US.
PropertyShark released its 2021 list of the most expensive zip codes in the US. Photo Credit: PropertyShark

Two Hudson Valley zip codes were ranked among the most expensive in the United States based on residential sales, according to a new report.

Property Shark said it created this year's list of the 100 most expensive zip codes in the US based on residential transactions closed between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22.

The two Hudson Valley zip codes, both in Westchester County, that made the list are located in Rye and Purchase.

Rye's 10580 zip code was ranked 72nd, with a median sale price of $1,861,000 in 2021.

Further down the list was Purchase's 10577 at 88th, with a median sale price of $1,700,000.

Atherton, California's 94027 zip code was ranked the most expensive in the country for the fifth year in a row, with a median sale price of $7,500,000, according to PropertyShark.

Check out the full report here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.