These NY Zip Codes Among Top 10 Most Expensive In US, New Report Says

Four zip codes in the Northeast rank in the Top 10 for most expensive in the United States, according to a brand-new report.

The rankings, published by CNBC, were determined median home sale prices.

Three of those four zip codes are on the East End of Long Island, led by by No. 2 Sagaponack (11962), which the report says has a median home sale price of $6,972,500, behind only No. 1 Atherton, California (94027), which is $9 million.

The other zip codes in the Hamptons making the Top 10 were Water Mill (11976) and Bridgehampton (11932).

The other Northeast zip code on the list is Boston's 02199 and its median home sales price of $6.2 million.

