These Hudson Valley Zip Codes Rank Among NY's Most Expensive, Report Says

A new ranking of the top 50 most expensive zip codes in New York state features a number of Westchester County towns.

Stacker.com created a ranking of the the most expensive zip codes in New York based on the Zillow Home Values Index as of February 2021, according to the report published on Tuesday, April 5.

Rye's 10580 was ranked 17th on the list, with a typical home value of $1,769,896, which is 401.3 percent above the typical home value in the state.

The zip code 10577 in Purchase was ranked 25th most expensive in New York. The typical home value was listed at $1,284,060, which is 287.5% above the typical value in New York.

Also included on the list were 10503 in Irvington, which was ranked 30th, 10538 in Larchmont at 35th, 10583 in Scarsdale at 36th, 10504 in North Castle at 43rd, and 10506 in Bedford at 48th.

Find the full ranking breakdown here.

