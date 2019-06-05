These Hudson Valley Sites Nominated For State, National Registers Of Historic Places

Four Hudson Valley properties have been nominated for inclusion on the New York State Register of Historic Places.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on June 2 that the following had earned recognition on the state registry, among 17 sites in New York that were nominated.

The properties are also nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.

Camp Hill School, Pomona - Erected in 1923 as a two-room schoolhouse, the building continued to be used for educational purposes into the early 1960s.

After laying unused for a period, it was renovated in the later 1970s to function as the municipal offices and as a gathering place for residents of the Village of Pomona, which was formed in 1967.

Jacob & Caroline Hawkins House, Campbell Hall - Built ca. 1839, the nominated house is a highly intact and excellent representative example of the mature Greek Revival style in New York's mid-Hudson Valley.

Pig Knoll School, Ramapo - Architect Walter Robb Wilder (1874-1934) of the distinguished firms McKim, Mead & White and later Wilder & White designed the rustic American Arts & Crafts-inspired building in 1915; the building functioned briefly as a public school and today is the Pomona Cultural Center.

Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck - The club boasts two 18-hole golf courses designed by Albert Warren Tillinghast, a seminal figure in American golf course design, as well as an impressive stone and brick clubhouse designed by architect Clifford Charles Wendehack.

The courses opened in 1923, and the clubhouse was completed in 1925. Winged Foot's West Course hosted the U.S. Open in 1929. The sites are also nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.

"These nominations pay tribute to some of the most exceptional and fascinating sites in New York State history," Cuomo said.

"By placing these landmarks on the State and National Registers of Historic Places, we can ensure these locations have the funding they need to preserve and promote the very best of New York's past, present, and future."

