Lifestyle

These Hudson Valley Locations Among Nation's Top 50 Richest Places

The Scarsdale Metro-North train station.
The Scarsdale Metro-North train station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Four municipalities in the Hudson Valley -- all located in Westchester County -- are among the nation's Top 50 richest places, according to brand-new rankings from Bloomberg.

The four are:

  • No. 2. Scarsdale, average household income: $452,041
  • No. 13. Bronxville, $330,412
  • No. 15. Larchmont, $324,835
  • No. 27. Rye, $297,011

Atherton, California, a San Francisco suburb located in San Mateo County, ranked No. 1 for the fourth year in a row with an annual household income of $525,324.

To view the Bloomberg rankings, click here.

