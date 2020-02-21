These Hudson Valley Locations Among Nation's Top 50 Richest Places

Four municipalities in the Hudson Valley -- all located in Westchester County -- are among the nation's Top 50 richest places, according to brand-new rankings from Bloomberg.
The four are:
- No. 2. Scarsdale, average household income: $452,041
- No. 13. Bronxville, $330,412
- No. 15. Larchmont, $324,835
- No. 27. Rye, $297,011
Atherton, California, a San Francisco suburb located in San Mateo County, ranked No. 1 for the fourth year in a row with an annual household income of $525,324.
To view the Bloomberg rankings, click here.
