These Hudson Valley Communities Among Best To Live In, New Rankings Reveal

Joe Lombardi
Niche 2021 Best Places
Niche 2021 Best Places Photo Credit: Niche

The Hudson Valley is well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2021 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

The top-ranked place to live in the Hudson Valley's seven counties is Chappaqua, which ranks 20th in the state. The Northern Westchester hamlet was cited for its public schools, being a good place for families, and housing. View the entry here.

The next-highest ranked Hudson Valley is also in Westchester, No. 24 Ardsley, followed by No. 25 Bronxville.

The highest-ranked Hudson Valley community outside Westchester is Piermont. The village in Rockland was ranked 28th.

The No. 1-rated municipality to live in New York State is the village of Great Neck Plaza in Nassau County, which is cited for its schools and being a good place for families. You can view the entry here.

 You can see each entry and the entire New York state list here.

