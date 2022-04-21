These Eateries In Top 10 For Statewide NY Best Burger Contest

The New York Beef Council has announced the top 10 contenders for the best burger in the state.

The organization announced the top 10 burgers on Monday, April 18, and said voting would end on Sunday, April 24.

An Orange County restaurant, Ben's Fresh, which is located in Port Jervis, made the list with its "Benny Burger," and Illusive Restaurant & Bar, located in Rensselaer, also was voted among the top eateries for its "The Empire Smash Burger."

The following burgers also made the list:

Ale n Angus Pub, Syracuse, "Holy Smokers Burger" (Onondaga County)

Madison Bistro, Wampsville, "Cowboy Burger" (Madison County)

The Angry Garlic, Baldwinsville, "The Hot Mess Burger" (Onondaga County)

Butera's Craft Beer and Pizza, Hamburg, "Peanut Butter Rocket Burger" (Erie County)

Neir's Tavern, Queens, "Goodfellas Burger" (NYC)

Brewer Union Cafe, Brewerton, "Bam Bam Burger" (Onondaga County)

Talking Cursive Brewing Company, Syracuse, "Pub Pretzel Burger" (Onondaga County)

Bear Creek Restaurant, Brewerton, "Bourbon Bear Creek Burger" (Onondaga County)

Votes can be placed on the New York Beef Council's website.

