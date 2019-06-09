These Are Most Wikipedia'd People In Hudson Valley, Rest Of NY

Who is the most Wikipedia'd person from your town?

In the town of Greenburgh, it's Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to this zoomable people map from The Pudding showing the person with the most Wikipedia traffic for any given city.

The map includes famous and lesser known actors, presidents and tycoons. The famous sometimes turned infamous as was the case with Peekskill native Paul Reubens. Best known for his TV character, Pee-wee Herman, Reubens spent much of his childhood in Oneonta, In July 1991, Reubens was arrested for indecent exposure in an adult theater in Sarasota, Florida.

Other frontrunners include:

Actress Emma Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts and daughter of actor Eric Roberts, was born in Rhinebeck.

Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd U.S. president from 1933 to 1945, was born in the town of Hyde Park.

Actor John Turturro, who studied theater at SUNY New Paltz, has appeared in more than 60 movies.

Samuel Clemens, who wrote the books "Tom Sawyer" and "Huckleberry Finn" under the pen name Mark Twain, was buried in Elmira, N.Y.

Millard Fillmore, 13th president of the United States from 1850-1853, taught school in East Aurora, N.Y., where his father owned a farm.

Actors Tom Cruise and Robert DeNiro both have ties to Syracuse, N.Y. Cruise was born there and DeNiro's father lives there. De Niro also has a home in Marbletown, Ulster County.

"The Tonight Show" host and former "Saturday Night Live" star Jimmy Fallon was born in Brooklyn and moved to Saugerties in the Catskills region when he was 2 years old.

"Woodstock" might make you think of Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin and other rock legends at the 1969 Woodstock festival -- which was actually held in Bethel, N.Y. -- but music legend David Bowie lived in the Ulster County town with his supermodel wife Iman.

Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson moved to the village of Catskill, where he began training as a teenager.

Martin Van Buren, eighth President of the United States from 1837 to 1841, was born in the village of Kinderhook.

