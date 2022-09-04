These 3 Popular Foods Are 'Always Better At A Restaurant,' New Survey Says

Tasting Table has shared the results of a survey about which dishes people believe taste better at a restaurant than when they're made at home.

The publication released the report on Friday, Aug. 26.

The dish that the largest percentage of survey respondents said they prefer eating at a restaurant is steak, the news outlet reported.

Tasting Table said 27 percent of respondents said they'd rather order steak at a restaurant than have it homemade.

Pancakes were the second most popular, with 25.2 percent of respondents saying they'd rather order them than make them at home.

Finally, salads were the third most popular dish, with 24.7 percent of respondents saying they like their greens better at a restaurant.

Read the full report from Tasting Table here.

