The Phelps Reflux Center Of Westchester Offers A Multispecialty Approach For Treating Reflux

Phelps Hospital, Northwell Health is one of the only hospitals in the area using LINX surgical implant and minimally invasive surgery to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). The LINX device helps alleviate the symptoms of GERD, including heartburn, coughs, asthma, pneumonia, and difficulty swallowing without taking daily medication. The Phelps multidisciplinary team at the Reflux Center of Westchester focuses on identifying the best approaches to treat reflux. The team includes Dr. Darren Rohan, the Westchester Regional Director of the Thoracic Surgery Program, gastroenterologists, and ENTs (ear, nose, and throat doctors).

What is LINX, and how does it work to treat reflux?

LINX is a quarter-sized, flexible, magnetic device that does not have to be replaced during a patient’s lifetime. LINX is implanted around the outside of the esophagus at the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) and prevents stomach acid from entering the esophagus. The strength of the magnets keeps the LES closed to prevent acid reflux but allows the patient to swallow food and liquids normally.

LINX surgical implant is roughly the size of a quarter.

Is LINX right for you?

LINX offers an alternative to a lifetime of medications like proton pump inhibitors that decrease the acidity of the stomach and manage symptoms but do not address the root cause of reflux.

“LINX is a great treatment option for reflux patients whose symptoms aren’t adequately managed on medications or do not want to take life-long medications,” says Dr. Darren Rohan. The benefits of this minimally invasive procedure include smaller incision size, reduced pain, ability to return to a regular diet quickly, and shorter recovery time. Results are typically seen immediately after LINX is implanted.

What patients expect with the LINX procedure

Your doctor will help you determine whether the LINX procedure may be right for you. There are pre-operative tests to confirm if you are a suitable patient for surgery, such as ensuring proper esophagus function and identifying the severity of your reflux. Once you and your doctor have decided that LINX is the next step in treating your reflux, you can schedule your procedure right at Phelps Hospital. The procedure itself takes about an hour with the assistance of the state-of-the-art da Vinci Xi robot. Patients can return home the next day, and the recovery period is typically one to two weeks.

The multidisciplinary reflux team at Phelps is dedicated to providing our patients with quality care.

If you or a loved one is experiencing GERD, LINX is an alternative option to a lifetime of medicine and traditional surgeries with various side effects.

Talk to your primary care doctor, or gastroenterologist, if you are interested in learning more about LINX. Contact the Reflux Center at Phelps directly if you are taking reflux medication and are still experiencing symptoms. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-833-XRELFUX (1-833-973-3589). Learn more about reflux and the Reflux Center of Westchester at https://phelpshospital.org/digestive-health/reflux/.