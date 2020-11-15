The Cookery Serves Up Modern Twists On Rustic Italian Classics In Westchester

An Italian gastropub in Westchester boasts a menu that changes daily, delightfully reimagined classics and whole roasted suckling pigs.

The Cookery is located on Chestnut Street in Dobbs Ferry.

"The Cookery offers joyously carnal dishes in a high-energy environment," reads the about us section of The Cookery's website. "Think herds of nose-to-tail fare, hand-rolled pastas, whole suckling pig dinners and anything from Pearl Jam to a little Method Man for your ears."

The Chestnut Street restaurant's chef and proprietor, David Dibari, has been praised in the New York Times, Forbes and Westchester Magazine.

Dibari also operates a Dobbs Ferry Neopolitan pizza restaurant simply called "The Parlor," Eugene’s Diner & Bar in Port Chester and DoughNation wood-fired pizza food truck.

The eatery's menu is dominated by appetizers, the most imaginative of which include:

Duck liver cannoli, with smoked cabbage, marmalade and pistachio

A menu item simply called "doughnut," which consists of house-smoked pig cheek, hot honey, basil and barbecue onions

A salad with octopus meat shavings, garlic chili oil, pistachio serrano salsa and fresh herbs

Spaghetti with clam and pork sausage, white wine, garlic, chili, and lemon

Ravioli filled with cauliflower, lemon-browned butter, garlic, chili, and parmesan

Rigatoni with eggplant sugo, tomato, ceci beans, mozzarella, and basil

Linguine with shrimp, calabrian garlic-chili oil, quinoa oreganata, tomato, and parsley

Among their unique pasta dishes with house-made noodles are:On Yelp, reviewers most frequently mentioned The Cookery's pork osso buco entree served with juice-soaking polenta, praising its seasoning and tenderness.

One diner said that it "fell apart and melted in [their] mouth. You didnt even need to chew it!"

Other main courses include chicken al matone, salmon with an autumn squash confit and a 16-ounce ribeye that is aged for 36 days.

The restaurant's famous suckling pigs, which can be ordered in the restaurant or catered, start at $85, and are carved at the table or by a chef wearing full PPE in your home.

