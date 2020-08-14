The Bucks Stop Here: Photo Shows Five Of Them Together In Hudson Valley

A rare congregation of bucks was spotted during the recent heatwave.

Five bucks were spotted roaming the grounds of the Baxter Preserve in North Salem, taking in the sights before taking off.

Baxter South land was donated to the North Salem Open Land Foundation (NSOLF) in 1979 by "The Baxter Road Group.”

Baxter South includes a large pond surrounded by the remains of a racetrack, and many trails, which are traveled by people on foot and horseback. Many of the trails are lined with apple, black cherry, cottonwood, and maple trees.

According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, "every year, tens of thousands of NY hunters enjoy the opportunity to bring home a handsome 2.5-year or older buck, while about half of the antlered bucks taken in NY are only 1.5 years old (yearlings). Yearling bucks generally weigh about 20 percent less and have 50 percent smaller antlers than they would as a 2.5-year-old.

"The primary reason New York doesn't have more older, larger-antlered bucks in the harvest is because many get taken as yearlings. But the good news is that this is changing and hunters

