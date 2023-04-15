'Thankful January' Claims $1,000,000 Mega Millions Prize From Ticket Sold At NY Store

Thankful indeed.

The winner of a $1 million Mega Millions prize has finally stepped forward and claimed their winnings, more than three months after the drawing.

According to New York Lottery officials, the lucky winner claimed their prize for the Jan. 6 drawing using an Albany-based limited liability company (LLC) appropriately named “Thankful January 2023.”

The LLC received a single lump sum payment of $651,000 after paying Uncle Sam his due.

Lottery officials said the second prize-winning ticket was purchased in Rensselaer County at the Stewart’s Shops in Troy, located at 8 Vandenburgh Avenue.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 6 drawing were 3-20-46-59-63 and Mega Ball 13.

Despite waiting several months to claim their prize, the winner was nowhere near the official cutoff to claim their cash, which is one year from the drawing date.

Mega Millions generated a whopping $294,562,279 in total sales in New York during fiscal year 2021-2022, according to lottery officials. Of that, $50,246,030 went to school districts in Albany County through the Lottery Aid to Education program.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.