Take A Look At Burger King's First Major Brand Redesign In Decades

For the first time in 20 years, Burger King is rebranding.

The new logo, restaurant design, and ads are bold and simple. They rely on direct communication in a few words, a defined color palette, as well as simply drawn food and hands.

The change is in line with other companies seeking to make their brand easily recognizable on digital platforms, according to the business magazine Fast Company.

No word yet on what's going to happen to the occasionally creepy Burger King King Mascot, but the crown is staying. Crowns will be used in some ads and, it seems, the paper crowns will still be around for kids.

Stepping up to the 2020s, the new brand will “authentically represent Burger King values,” the fast-food chain said in a press release.

In addition to the look, Burger King has also removed colors, flavors, and preservatives from artificial sources in an effort to improve overall food taste and quality.

“Design is one of the most essential tools we have for communicating who we are and what we value,” said Raphael Abreu, Restaurant Brands international head of design said in a statement. “It plays a vital role in creating a desire for our food and maximizing guests’ experience.”

The rebranding will be seen in nearly all aspects of the restaurant including packaging, merchandise, menu boards, staff uniforms, signage, interior decor, and social media.

Burger King was founded in 1954 and is the second-largest hamburger chain in the world with 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries.

