'Super' Question For NFL Title-Game Celebrations: Do You Prefer Drums, Flats, Or Just Wing It?

It's time to settle this one: When it comes to chicken wings, which is better: flats or drums?

This debate has been raging among wing connoisseurs for years, but always heats up a bit around Chicken Wing Day - which is sometimes also referred to as the Super Bowl.

Over this Super Bowl weekend, Saturday, Feb. 6, and Super Sunday, Feb. 7, Americans are expected to eat 1.4 billion wings, according to RestaurantNews.com. This is up 2 percent from last year, the National Chicken Council said.

Both flats and drums are delicious, of course. If you're eating chicken wings, regardless of the shape, it's a good day. But which wings will people go for first when a platter of Buffalo-sauce-drenched chicken is served?

THE DRUMS

The drums are typically meatier and have that pleasing chicken leg/drumstick look. The bone sticks out a bit at the bottom and makes a fine handle for blue cheese or ranch dipping.

Drums are more likely than flats to contain surprise chunks of chewy cartilage. The drums are often preferred by chicken wing novice, who have likely eaten drumsticks but are unfamiliar with the flat part of the chicken.

THE FLATS

The flats are often more crispy than the drums and trickier to eat. They're also more flavorful but can still have a long, black vein in them. Just like the cartilage in the drums, eating the veins won't hurt you. Due to their shape, flats are also difficult to dunk in dips.

Flats seem to be prized most by longtime chicken-wing-lovers, possibly because they're tired of scrapping for the drums and possibly because they are believed to pack more flavor due to having more surface area for sauce and less meat than a drum.

Pro tip: The best way to eat a flat: Take the flat with the thick end between your fingers. Holding the wing vertically, press the thinner end into a plate and use your fingers to slide the meat down the bone a bit - a move that loosens the chicken up to be consumed in one bite.

