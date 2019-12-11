Street Closures, Parking Restrictions Put In Place As Hulu Series Films In Area

While it might be a hassle to maneuver road closures and crowds, area residents might just get a glimpse into Hollywood workings during the filming of a new Hulu series.

According to city officials, Hulu will be filming a variety of scenes from its upcoming series " Monsterland," on Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 14 in Kingston.

During the filming, there will be multiple street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect.

The city gave approval to the closures after being approached by the Kingston Uptown Business Association and many businesses in support of the project, officials said.

The series, a horror anthology, is based on short stories from "North American Lake Monsters: Stories," by Nathan Ballingrud.

Stars who will be on hand filming include Kaitlyn Dever from the Netflix series "Unbelievable," and Jonathan Tucker of HBO's "Westworld," among others.

Below is a listing of the areas impacted and street closure times.

Tuesday, Nov. 12:

No Parking : North Front Street both sides from Wall to Crown 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13:

No parking : From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. North Front Street both sides from Wall to Crown; Wall Street both sides from John to North Front; John Street from Wall to Clinton and between Crown and Wall the following meters 408, 409, 410, 411, 412; and Fair Street between North Front and John on the east side, the following meters 250, 251, 252, 253.

: From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. North Front Street both sides from Wall to Crown; Wall Street both sides from John to North Front; John Street from Wall to Clinton and between Crown and Wall the following meters 408, 409, 410, 411, 412; and Fair Street between North Front and John on the east side, the following meters 250, 251, 252, 253. Closed to traffic : From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. North Front Street between Wall and Crown.

: From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. North Front Street between Wall and Crown. Intermittent traffic control with closure: Noon to 7 p.m., John Street between Fair St and Clinton Ave.; Clinton Avenue between Fair and North Front Street.

Thursday, Nov. 14:

No Parking : From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wall Street both sides from John to North Front; John Street between Crown and Fair the following meters 405, 406, 407, 408, 409, 410, 411, 412; Fair Street between North Front and John on the east side, the following meters 250, 251, 252, 253.

: From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wall Street both sides from John to North Front; John Street between Crown and Fair the following meters 405, 406, 407, 408, 409, 410, 411, 412; Fair Street between North Front and John on the east side, the following meters 250, 251, 252, 253. Closed: From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wall Street from John Street to North Front Street.

For questions or concerns related to the movie, contact the production location manager at 845-303-6706.

