'Stranger Things' Star From Hudson Valley Announces His College Choice

A star of the popular drama series "Stranger Things" who grew up in Westchester County has announced where he's headed for college.

The actor on the Netflix show rocked a Wharton UPenn hoodie and held hands with his twin sister Chloe, while opening his acceptance letter on his laptop in a video posted to TikTok, as originally reported by Page Six.

The 17-year-old Scarsdale native plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things."

The show's fourth season is set to premiere next year, when Schnapp begins classes at the Ivy League school in Philadelphia.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.