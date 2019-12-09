Stormy Daniels To Headline Grand Opening Of Comedy Club In Westchester

Comedy lovers will have a chance to experience a different sort of entertainment when the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels hits the stage on the opening night of the White Plains Comedy Club.

Although better known for showing more personal stuff, Daniels is a great conversationalist and will have two comedians -- White Plains native Chrissie Mayr and Greg Studley -- on stage with her on Friday, Sept. 20, to kick-off the club's opening in style, said club manager and booker Frank Pellegrino.

In case anyone forgot, Daniels claimed to have had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006.

She tweeted about the upcoming show, telling all to be ready for some fun.

Stormy Daniels

Located in the downstairs area of the Z Prime Steakhouse, Pellegrino hopes to keep the club filled with regular comedy lovers with such acts as Jeremy Piven, who appears on Friday, Sept. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 29, at 10 p.m.

Pellegrino said the club, located at 189 E Post Road, will fill the void that is missing in comedy in Westchester County.

"Instead of having to head to Manhattan or the casinos for a show, there will be quality entertainment within reach," he said

And the entertainment comes at a reasonable price with most tickets starting at $25 and special event shows such as Daniels at $35. A VIP ticket runs $70.

Success is in the cards since Pellegrino is no stranger to the local comedy act as a manager and booker in Westchester for the past seven years, including at Lucy's Comedy Club.

So, if you are interested in a maybe presidential paramour, or you are just looking for a good time, head to the White Plains Comedy Club and check it out.

The doors open at 10 p.m. Dinner is available before at the Z Prime Steakhouse upstairs.

Tickets are available online at whiteplaincomedyclub.com . Or call 914-200-4812.

