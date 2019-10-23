Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle On Route 303 In Rockland
Lifestyle

Stormy Daniels 'Tell All' Show Will Be Held In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Stormy Daniels
Stormy Daniels Photo Credit: White Plains Comedy Club

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star and alleged former paramour of President Donald Trump, is blowing into the area for a night of "storytelling."

The former adult-film star will appear on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in Poughkeepsie at the Laugh It Up! Comedy Club for a one-night-only performance.

Attendees can expect a night of "tell-all" from her days stripping in a trailer to allegedly taking hush-money from Trump.

"Stormy laughs with her audience as she shares the most intimate details about the trials and unique tribulations she has experienced," the club said.

The club is located inside Mahoney’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse at 35 Main St., Poughkeepsie.

Tickets range from $40 to $75. Tickets are available now at laughitup.net! Or call 866-777-8932.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.