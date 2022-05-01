Steven Spielberg Stops By Popular Deli In Hudson Valley

Steven Spielberg stopped by a popular New York deli in the Hudson Valley.

Rossi Rosticceria Deli in Dutchess County shared a photo on Wednesday, April 27, of the 75-year-old world-renowned director, producer, and screenwriter's visit on social media.

"We’ve made lunch for A Lot of people but this is way up there," the business, located at 45 South Clover St. in Poughkeepsie, said in the Instagram post.

Spielberg has directed numerous celebrated films, including Jurassic Park, Jaws, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

View a photo Rossi Deli staffers snapped with Spielberg here.

