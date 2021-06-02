Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Feds Drop Charges Against Capitol Riot Suspect From New City
Lifestyle

Star Alert: HBO Filming New Series In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Rose Leslie and Theo James
Rose Leslie and Theo James Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Hollywood has come to the Hudson Valley once again with big stars in the area to film a new HBO series, the "Time Traveler's Wife."

Village of Pleasantville officials said the production is filming on Wednesday, June 2 on Wheeler Avenue and Broadway during the day.

Village officials said during the filming, Wheeler Avenue will be closed from Manville Road to the Bedford Road parking lot exit until around noon.

Filming is also planned at the Philips 66 gas station on Broadway in the Old Village. Staging activities will occur in the morning with filming in the afternoon and evening. There may be periodic impacts to traffic on Broadway from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The “Time Traveler's Wife” is based on a novel, by Audrey Niffenegger.

The series stars "Game of Thrones" star Rose Leslie and "Divergent's" Theo James.

The HBO series tells the love story of Clare and Henry Abshire, whose marriage hits a snag when Henry, who has a rare disease, finds he can travel through time without warning which causes problems because he never knows when it is going to happen.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.