Soon-To-Be-Released Movie Filmed Scenes In Hudson Valley

The talk of the upcoming summer movie season kicks off in a big way this weekend with a film that hits close to home and even had parts filmed in the area.

"The King Of Staten Island," the brainchild of funnyman and "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson hits the small screen on Friday, June 12, and features scenes shot in Westchester.

The film's stars were spotted on Vark Street Yonkers in shooting scenes. The majority of the movie was filmed on Staten Island, where Davidson lived.

Directed by Judd Apatow, known for dozens of films starring young comedy talents such as Kristen Wiig, Amy Schumer, Steve Carell, the film was co-written by Davidson.

Much of the film is semi-autobiographical, including dealing with the loss of his New York City firefighter father who was killed on 9/11 when Davidson was seven.

The film focuses on Davidson in his mid-20s as he faces what to do with his life as his mother, played by Marisa Tomei, begins dating another firefighter and his younger sister, played by Apatow's daughter, Maude, leaves for college.

The movie can be viewed for rent on most In-Demand channels.

