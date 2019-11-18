Contact Us
Breaking News: Here's When Parts Of Area Could See Snow Mix With Rain
Showtime's 'Billions' Looking For Extras From Area

Kathy Reakes
Casting agency looking for local extras to star in the hit Showtime series 'Billions.'
Casting agency looking for local extras to star in the hit Showtime series 'Billions.' Photo Credit: Showtime/Facebook

Just in time for the holidays, "Billions," a hit Showtime series, is looking for locals to work as paid extras.

According to Grant Wilfley Casting, the series will be filming upscale party scenes and other takes in Ulster County in the New Platz area for Season 5 of the series which stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis.

The filming will take place on Monday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the swanky Mohonk Mountain House, announced the Hudson Valley Film Commission on Facebook.

The agency is seeking men and women, 18 years and older to portray wealthy event-goers.

Anyone within 20 miles can apply and no acting experience is necessary.

If interested and available on those specific dates, email BILLIONS@gwcnyc.com with your name, union status (non-union okay), phone number, clear current photo (selfies ok!), and availability for Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

In the email subject line be sure and cut and paste the following: HVFC FLYER, New Paltz Locals

