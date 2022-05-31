Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Person Fatally Struck By Train In Hudson Valley
Lifestyle

Shark Spotted Along Shoreline Of NY Beach

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
This Mako shark found itself in a perilous position on the shore of a Long Island beach.
This Mako shark found itself in a perilous position on the shore of a Long Island beach. Photo Credit: @buckeybuoy & Darren P via Jones Beach Lifeguards on Twitter

"We’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Long Island got a taste of Steven Spielberg’s classic 1975 film “Jaws” when a shark found itself in a precarious position after it washed up onshore.

A quick-thinking commercial fisherman jumped into action to help assist a shark that was struggling along the shoreline of a Long Island beach at Point Lookout north of the Loop Parkway Bridge in Nassau County.

A video of the Mako shark from the Set the Hook LI Facebook page can be seen here or on Youtube here

Officials said that the fisherman pulled over to assist the struggling shark, and alerted the New York State Department of Conservation and Town of Hempstead Constable.

The shark - believed to be approximately 10-feet long with no pectoral fin - was able to work its way off the beach and was back swimming with the fishes by the time they arrived.

All’s well that ends well. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.