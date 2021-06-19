Separate Bear Sightings Reported In Hudson Valley Hamlet

A black bear gave some residents in Northern Westchester a quick scare as it made the rounds through an otherwise quiet neighborhood last week.

A Sunset Drive resident in Armonk reported a black bear that was lounging in a tree shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, the North Castle Police Department said, with an officer confirming the bear sighting upon arrival to the home.

The bear then was spotted walking to a neighboring home and then off into the woods before the officer lost sight of the animal.

In response to the initial sighting, an alert was issued by police to stay clear of the black bear.

The following day, on Monday, June 14, a second bear sighting was reported on Davis Drive in Armonk, where officers located the animal and watched as it also retreated into a wooded area in the back of the property.

In both instances, the bears left peacefully and no incidents were reported involving area residents or pets.

The Department of Environmental Conservation said that to avoid coming into contact with bears, homeowners should:

Keep garage doors and ground-floor windows closed;

Keep garbage, pet food, and birdseed inside a shed, garage, or house, and remove bird feeders;

Move grills indoors or away from the home, and clean after each use;

Those with invisible fences for pets, use a leash in yards where the bears have been observed.

If a person encounters a black bear, they should back away slowly as opposed to running and not make any sudden movements.

However, if a person is feeling threatened by a bear, the DEC suggests they should lift their arms above their head and yell loudly at the bear while backing away.

“What’s important to remember, according to officials, is that black bears are a common part of the state wildlife and shouldn’t be feared — so long as you take precautions and act appropriately if you come across one.”

