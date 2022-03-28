Seeing Double: Twins From Region Featured On New Season Of Bachelorette

Twin brothers from Fairfield County are reportedly set to appear on the upcoming season of the reality series The Bachelorette.

Joey and Justin Young, of Brookfield, will appear in the new season of the show, which is set to premiere on July 11, according to reality TV blogger Reality Steve.

The 24-year-old brothers will reportedly be among the 35 contestants in season 19 of the show and have a chance at love with two bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

