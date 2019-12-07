Contact Us
Return to your home site

Scarsdale Described As 'A Pricey Suburb With An Old World Air' In New York Times Profile

Valerie Musson
Scarsdale High School, located at 1057 Post Road, is cited for its distinctive red-brick exterior and its 99 percent graduation rate. Photo Credit: File

In a brand-new story in The New York Times, Scarsdale is described as a pricy suburb with an “old world air.”

Classified as both a town and village, Scarsdale is also known as being one of the wealthiest locales in the country, with average household earnings exceeding $415,000.

Scarsdale High School, a distinctive 20th-century brick building on Post Road, is also highly acclaimed. The district has a 99 percent graduation rate, and 97 percent of students attend a four-year college.

With a population of about 18,000 residents, homes in Scarsdale are primarily single-family Tudor, Italianate, Georgian and Mediterranean styles constructed in the 1920s and 1930s. The average listing price currently stands at about 2.84 million.

Though costs of living are certainly steep, Scarsdale is ultimately known for its quaint, small-town feel and unique mom-and-pop shops.

Click here to read the full profile story in The New York Times.

