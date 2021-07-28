Save The Date: New Acai Fruit Bowl Shop To Open In Nanuet

A new acai fruit bowl shop will soon open its doors in Rockland County.

Playa Bowls will host a grand opening for its new location in Nanuet on Saturday, July 31.

The new shop will be located at 8133 Fashion Drive. Representatives said the grand opening will begin at 11 a.m., and the first 50 customers will receive free t-shirts and bowls.

The location will be run by Dan Feder, a local entrepreneur.

The restaurant's menu features a selection of fruit bowls, juices, smoothies and more.

Feder said the business focuses on healthy foods, noting that they don't use dairy or added syrups and, they use natural, non-artificial ingredients.

He said his children introduced him to the chain when they went to one of the locations together, and he loved the concept.

“The product itself is delicious," he said. "As I sat there my first time, I just marveled. I just looked at the door and it was nonstop people coming in.”

This will be the company's 10th location in New York. There are more than 120 locations in the United States. Feder said not only will the Nanuet shop be the only location in Rockland County, but it will be also one of the largest of all of the Playa Bowls locations. He said it can seat nearly 50 people.

Learn more about Playa Bowls here.

