Sandy Hook Victim's Dad Wears Disguise During '60 Minutes' Interview Due To Death Threats

The father of the youngest victim of the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut was on national television over the weekend, though even his closest friends and family may not have recognized him.

Lenny Pozner, the father of 6-year-old Noah, who was among the 20 children killed during the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in December 2012, was a special guest on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, Jan. 3, though not before he received “a full Hollywood style” makeover to make himself unrecognizable to the camera.

CBS posted images of the makeover (pictured above) prior to his appearance on Sunday’s episode.

Pozner has been threatened and attacked by conspiracy theorists who claim that the shooting by Adam Lanza eight years ago was orchestrated by politicians who are against guns.

"There isn't any longer a separation between the online world and the offline world," Pozner said. "What is said about you will carry over into your personal life, into your career, into your relationships, into your community. And it will impact your life."

The threats have become so bad against the outspoken Pozner that he has moved at least a half dozen times since the mass shooting in an effort to protect his safety and family.

Pozner, who has founded the HONR Network, which assists the victims of misinformation campaigns, told CBS that he’s “being attacked for the memory of (his) son.”

“My son’s very short life was being attacked, and I just wasn’t going to stand for that,” he added, noting that he has been subject to deniers who claim the government is staging the entire massacre.

“That Noah did not die; that I’m not Noah’s father,” he said. “It all revolves around the notion that these are staged shootings, scripted events, that I’m an actor, that I’m paid, to fake the death of a child.”

On the HONR website, it states that “eight years after the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting, the families of 6- and 7-year-old children and their teachers, are still being targeted, harassed, and hunted online by conspiracy theorists and hoaxers.

“They aren’t alone. Survivors and victims’ family members from every mass casualty incident, school shooting, and high-profile crime are being targeted online.”

Since the 2012 shooting, Pozner has been a public figure in fighting back against conspiracy theorists, including a $450,000 settlement victory from the authors of a book alleging that no one died in the Sandy Hook shooting, and a pending case against infamous radio host Alex Jones, who has been ordered to pay defamatory fines of his own.

“Of the dozens of people who've harassed him, the other people who have threatened him, none of them have paid much of a price, if any price at all, because that's not the way it works," ’60 Minutes' Henry Schuster, who co-produced the report said. "The law is really ill-equipped in the cyber age to deal with cyber harassment."

A clip from the “60 Minutes” segment featuring Pozner can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.