Lifestyle

Rockland Resident Scarlett Johansson, SNL's Colin Jost Get Engaged

Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Love is in the air for new Hudson Valley resident and "Avengers" star Scarlett Johansson with the news that she's engaged to her boyfriend, SNL "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost.

Will they get married at her newly purchased Rockland County property, The Ivy House, in the Orangetown hamlet of Palisades, which of course, is perfect for a wedding with an awesome river view, or slink away to some faraway place?

Colin Jost

Who knows? But one's thing's for sure. That's one more star couple added to neighborhood's mega-celebrity roster which also is home to ballet superstar Mikhail Baryshnikov, former newswoman Jane Pauley and her cartoonist hubby Garry Trudeau, as well as comedian and actor Bill Murray.

This will be the third marriage for Johansson who was married to Ryan Reynold and journalist Romain Dauriac, who she has a 4-year-old daughter with. It will be the first marriage for Jost, 36.

No wedding date has been set.

We will keep you posted.

