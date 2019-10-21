Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Once Again Come From Hudson Valley

Applause, please.

For the second time in as many years, the famous Rockefeller Christmas tree is coming from the Hudson Valley.

The center announced on Instagram on Monday, Oct. 21, that this year's twinkling giant of a tree is a Norway spruce that hails from the Village of Florida in Orange County.

Although they haven't released the details on the tree's height and owners, the center did say the tree will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 7, and will arrive by truck at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Last year, the Rockefeller Center tree came from Wallkill, also in Orange County.

Then the scaffolds go up, and the elves appear to cover the giant tree with some 50,000 multi-colored lights and top it off with the famous Swarovski star.

The tree will be lit for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 4, an event that will be televised live on NBC.

And for history buffs -- the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected in 1931 by workers building the center during the Great Depression in an effort to cheer everyone up.

Stay tuned for news of who grew the tree.

