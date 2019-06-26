Retired Ramapo Police Officer Brings Authentic Greek Food To Garnerville

Next time you’re in the mood for some authentic Greek fare, stop by Georgy Gyros, which claims to serve “New York’s most authentic Greek gyro.”

Retired Ramapo Police Officer George Drivas opened the eatery on West Ramapo Road.

Despite being a relatively new establishment, Georgy Gyros has earned a solid reputation in the community with a perfect five-star rating on Facebook. Guests are quick to comment on the eatery’s authentic Greek fare as well as the friendly staff.

Though gyros are undoubtedly the star of the show, Georgy’s also offers plenty of other authentic Greek specialties, like grilled pitas, salads, falafel, kebabs, tzatziki, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, spanakopita, lentil soup and more. Meat options include pork, chicken, beef, lamb and more.

George Gyros chefs craft their own hand-made sauces from scratch with fresh herbs and spices, ensuring robust and aromatic flavors with every dish.

“The food is delicious and the staff is wonderful. I go here once a week for their salads. I highly recommend the food here!” wrote Em Pierson in a June 1 Facebook review.

George Gyros offers both take-out and delivery services. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the restaurant’s website and Facebook page.

