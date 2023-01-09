Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Pet Biz Fined $200K For ‘Deceiving’ NYers Into Buying Sick Puppies, Kittens: AG
Lifestyle

Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold At Convenience Store In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A lucky Powerball player won $50,000 in the lastest game.
A lucky Powerball player won $50,000 in the lastest game. Photo Credit: New York Lottery and Google Maps street view

Lottery lovers all know that no one won the big Powerball drawing over the weekend, but one lucky Hudson Valley player did win $50,000.

New York Lottery officials said the third-prize ticket was purchased in Dutchess County in Poughkeepsie at 1118 Mannat Inc., at 818 Dutchess Turnpike.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing were 35-36-44-45-67, with a Powerball of 14.  The third-prize winning ticket had four correct numbers, plus the Powerball, according to the lottery website.

No word yet on who the winner is, but we can only guess they had a great weekend. 

The jackpot for Monday, Jan. 9 is $340 million. The drawing for Powerball is held at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.