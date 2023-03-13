Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Lifestyle

Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold At Store In Orange County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold.
Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball

A stop at a favorite lottery ticket-buying establishment led to a lucky person winning $50,000 in the Saturday, March 11 Powerball game.

The third-prize-winning ticket was sold in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers for Saturday's game were 11-20-33-43-58 and the Powerball of 24.

The third-prize ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball, officials said.

No one won the top prize which raises the pot to $53 million for the Monday, March 13 game.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.