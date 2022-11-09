Popular Pie Shop's New Location In Area Praised For 'Amazing Selection'

A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors.

Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.

The shop also operates an Orange County location in Warwick at 121 State Rt. 94 South.

The new Rye location has already made an impression on customers.

"Having eating their pies I highly recommend their very tasty products," Stephen B. of Rye said in a Yelp review, also saying that the shop is well known for "their amazing selection of daily hand made pies."

"I only had the cherry slice but it was DELICIOUS- tart and sweet. Highly recommend!!" Hana K. of Manhatten said in a Yelp review.

Other visitors also praised the pie shop's coffee.

"I know this place is known for their pies, but I ordered a maple latte and their coffee is just as amazing! Really well balanced and very tasty. I don't think you can go wrong with anything you buy here," Nicole B. of New Rochelle said in a Yelp review.

