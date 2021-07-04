Popular Main Street Eatery In Nyack Strives To 'Make Tummies Smile'

If you are hungry and ready for something really good, how can you ignore a logo that says "We Make Tummies Smile?"

And that's just what the Breakfast and Burger Club in Nyack strives to do with a gigantic menu that is sure to have something that everyone will enjoy.

Known for their big burgers and a vast array of egg and waffles and pancake dishes, the restaurant is a favorite with locals and foodies.

Breakfast favorites seem to be the Benedicts -- including the crabcake and pulled pork -- and the breakfast burger with hashbrowns, fried eggs, and cheese.

Banana pudding pancakes. Yelp

Other menu high notes include any type of burger, chicken, and waffles, and the mac and cheese skillets.

"Stumbled in here on their grand opening, amazing food, and super friendly staff. Great ambiance and can't wait to come back and try more stuff on the menu," said one Yelp reviewer who offered a five-star review.

Burger Benedict Yelp

Another said: "Great vibe! We ordered the lemon ricotta pancakes and the farmer's omelet. The pancakes were delicious and the omelet was packed with veggies. We were so impressed that we ordered the Napa burger for later, which was also delicious! We will definitely be back!"

A giant burger. Yelp

Lots of comments about good service and how nice everyone who worked there are.

"Very nice people and the food was spectacular! The service was fairly quick! I had pancakes and sausage! Will try it again," said a Yelper.

Oh, and the coffee is good!

Prices are very moderate. Kid-friendly.

The restaurant is located at 84 Main St., Nyack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.