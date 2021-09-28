Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Popular Italian Restaurant Cited For Generous Portions, Family Ambiance

Nicole Valinote
Penne pasta dish from Mamma Rosa Ristorante
Penne pasta dish from Mamma Rosa Ristorante Photo Credit: Louise F. / Yelp

A family-owned Northern Westchester restaurant may be the next place to check out for those who love Italian cuisine. 

Mamma Rosa Ristorante is located at 252 Route 100 in Somers. Owner and Executive Chef Fortunato Multari opened the eatery in October of 2011.

Guests can choose from a variety of pasta dishes, such as gnocchi bolognese and lobster ravioli. 

The restaurant also offers Chicken Francese, Chicken Piccata, Shrimp Scampi and more.

Check out the full menu on the restaurant's website.

Some online reviewers have praised the restaurant for its portion sizes and the wide selection of dishes on the menu.

"I'm not a big yelper," John C., of Poughkeepsie, wrote in a Yelp review. "But after trying the veal in every italian restaurant in pretty much all of Westchester County i have to (say) Rosa's veal marsala was bar none the best!! If you love generous portions, a family ambiance and great veal... do try!"

Mamma Rosa Ristorante is open Tuesdays through Sundays for lunch and dinner. 

