Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location

A popular Venezuelan restaurant known for its outrageous arepas has added a new location in the Hudson Valley.

Arepa Mania, long a Westchester County favorite on North Avenue in New Rochelle, has added another location in the city on Division Street, according to the owners.

A visit to the new spot offers an expanded dining room with a bar and what many are calling online a "great vibe."

In case you haven't sampled an arepa, it's a small corn cake stuffed with all types of fillings, normally pork, chicken, and beef, and topped all with numerous tasty treats such as cheese, avocado, slaw, tangy and spicy yummies, and well, good things.

The menu is huge and offers all of the Latin favorites including, of course, the arepas, empanadas; plantain sandwiches called a patacon; cachapas, stuffed full corn pancakes; and pepitos, a Venezuelan hero sandwich, that are giant.

Foodies and online reviewers are heaping plenty of love on the new location with lots of five-star reviews, especially for the restaurant's namesake, the arepas.

Claudia S. has this to say: "The food was delicious and the staff was very attentive. As the name may suggest it is Latin food, I had one of the stuffed Arepa specials (corn cakes) with brisket, rice, beans, plantains, avocado, and cheese ( super delicious). I liked the atmosphere, I visited during lunch but it looks like a fun place to have dinner."

The new restaurant is located at 12 División St., New Rochelle.

You can order online or by phone. Call (914) 740-7534.

