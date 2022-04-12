Contact Us
Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The Taco Project sign in Pleasantville
The Taco Project sign in Pleasantville Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A popular restaurant chain that specializes in tacos is debuting a brand-new location in Fairfield County.

The Taco Project plans to open a new location at 1111 High Ridge Road in Stamford on Tuesday, April 12, according to a representative.

The owners also operate Westchester County locations in Tarrytown, Yonkers, Bronxville, and Pleasantville.

The restaurants offer a wide selection of tacos including chicken, fish, steak, shrimp, chorizo, cajun salmon, veggie, and more.

The Taco Project also serves burritos and burrito bowls, along with quesadillas and salads.

