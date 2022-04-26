Popular Hudson Valley Pizzeria Sees Praise For 'Spectacular' Sauce, Convenient Location

A Hudson Valley pizzeria has been lauded by online reviewers for its convenient location and quality sauce.

Putnam County restaurant Gaetano Pizza & Cafe is located at 100 Independent Way in Brewster.

The eatery offers a wide variety of specialty pies, such as lasagna pizza, baked ziti pizza, marsala pizza, and more.

Online reviewers have praised the sauce the restaurant uses and the quality of the pies.

"The best pizza in the Carmel area," David E., of Carmel, said in a Yelp review. "Great sauce and cooked as you prefer. Add your own fresh Basil from your garden and it's MAGICAL."

The restaurant also offers salads, sandwiches, calzones, and pasta dishes, including stuffed shells and linguini with red or white clam sauce.

Other Yelp reviewers have also praised the restaurant's location, which is located near a train station.

"Gaetano Pizza has never disappointed me. I love this local pizza spot, location is great- right near the metro north, and retail shopping," Norah W., of Patterson, said in a Yelp review. "Just flew in to LaGuardia after an awesome wedding weekend, hungry and too tired to cook pizza was our only salvation and it was everything I needed! Large Pepperoni for the family of 4. The crust is not too thick, and maintains a nice crunch despite the sauce. Oh and the sauce is just spectacular! I'll be going back very soon."

