Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Serves Up Authentic Northern Italian Cuisine

If an Italian dinner is on your stomach's radar and you like to feel welcomed and cozy while dining then you may want to head to a popular restaurant in Westchester.

Open since 2010, Trattoria 632, located in Purchase, is known for its warm atmosphere with dark wood furnishings, soft lighting, and art inspired by the Italian lifestyle.

They are also known for their quiet but excellent service, homemade pasta, and stiff drinks that will warm you on a cold winter's day.

Much of the changing menu is sourced from local purveyors and farms and is geared toward what is fresh for the day.

Selections are wide-ranging and include something for everyone, including gluten-free selections from their pizzette menu (think 12-inch pizzas cooked in a brick oven with simmering cheeses).

Favorites seem to be the rice balls -- one reviewer claimed they were the best they had ever tasted -- to the more traditional Italian dishes featuring such classics as squid ink pasta with shrimp and scallops, gnocchi with a truffle cream sauce and mushrooms, and of course, spaghetti and meatballs or ravioli.

There is also a wide selection of meats, and seafood to mix with your pasta.

Starters include a selection of salads including antipasti, calamari, Caprese, and a slew of green salad choices.

You won't want to leave the restaurant without sampling a least one of their pizzettes that include a wide range of toppings with superior and interesting cheese choices.

Drinks are another must at Trattoria 632 which the restaurant is known for mixing up with style and with an eye to appealing as well as tasty.

Prices are moderate to mid-high range for dinner. The restaurant is known for its superior service.

Trattoria 632 is located at 632 Anderson Hill Road in Purchase.

