Popular Coffee House In Area To Open New Location

An upstart Hudson Valley coffee shop is expanding its foothold in the region with a new location in Orange County.

Ready Coffee, which opened on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls in February 2019 announced it will be opening a new location on North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh just off Route 32, much to the delight of the cafe’s many patrons.

The brand is rooted in the Hudson Valley, with Ready Coffee roasting its coffee beans fresh on a facility on Route 376 in Wappingers Falls, which are then hand-pulled moments before it is brewed for customers.

“Coffee is our way to brighten your day, turn your hard work into results, or inspire you to do something great,” the company states.

“Roasting and blending in small batches allows us to produce a coffee that's deep and rich yet free of that dirty and bitter aftertaste,” they noted. “The extra care is worth it because we know we're giving you the best coffee, every day.”

The coffee shop in Newburgh is currently hiring baristas, who “desire a long-term, year-round commitment, can work a minimum of three shifts per week, and must be 18 years old or older.”

“We're looking for friendly, energetic, and hard-working people to join our team of baristas. If you're passionate about serving others and love coffee you'll fit right in.”

The Ready Coffee location in Newburgh was originally scheduled to open late in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check Daily Voice for more information on the grand opening when it is released.

