Popular Area Restaurant Offers Something For All Tastebuds

If you have a lot of people with different tastes to appease, then visit the Stone House Tavern which serves everything from pot roast to vegetarian to filet mignon with sea scallops.

Opened in 2019, the Stone House has developed quite a following for their fresh food in a casual atmosphere.

Located in the hamlet of Accord in Ulster County, the Stone House is also becoming a favorite with foodies and Yelpers who know good food when it hits their mouths.

"I highly recommend this great neighborhood spot," said one Yelper. "My husband is picky and it's hard to get him to try new things, so he always goes somewhere and orders wings(lol). Happy to report the ones here made the top of his list."

Some favorites include the salmon burger, the pork belly and mixed greens salad, scallops, and the burgers and steaks.

Pork belly with mixed greens. Yelp

Another Yelpers said: "Absolutely delicious. I had the carrot-ginger soup and the brisket sandwich. Hiking partner had the Salmon Burger - everything was outstanding."

Lots of people also mentioned the cocktails as being excellent and that the outdoor area is dog friendly.

"You guys deserve 10! Food is great, people are amazing and super friendly and the actual place specifically outside is stunning!," said a Yelper.

Brisket sandwich. Yelp

Another Yelpers said: "Love Love Love, Just Love. Amazing food (now that I have had everything vegetarian on the menu). Diverse, delicious, great vibe, and beautiful outdoor space."

Burger. Yelp

Prices are moderate. The service is reportedly very good. Kid-friendly.

The restaurant is located at 4802 U.S. 209.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.