Popular Area Restaurant Closes After More Than Three Decades In Business

A popular, family-run restaurant in the Hudson Valley has closed its doors after decades in business.

The Postage Inn, located at 838 NY-32 in the Ulster County hamlet of Tillson, officially, closed on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The owners shared in a Facebook post on Monday, Oct. 4, that after nearly 34 years running the restaurant, they were ready to retire from the business and begin a new chapter.

"On behalf of the entire Jerkowski family, we want to thank everyone who has been a part of this amazing experience with us over the past 34 years," they said. "We are all better people having met everyone on this journey. We wish everyone the best of what life has to offer, and since we're not fond of goodbyes, we'll just say, 'See you later!'"

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.