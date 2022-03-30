Popular Area Italian Restaurant Draws High Marks For Large Portions, 'Great Sauce'

An Italian restaurant in the Hudson Valley has received positive feedback, with online reviewers citing its large portion sizes and quality sauce.

Putnam County eatery Trattoria Sei offers traditional Italian dishes with a modern twist, according to the owners.

The restaurant is located in Mahopac at 597 Route 6.

Trattoria Sei serves a wide selection of pasta dishes, such as tagliatelle truffle, penne alla vodka, and ravioli aurora.

Other entrées include salmon in limoncello sauce and an assorted seafood dish in tomato sauce over black linguine. Find the full dinner menu here.

Online reviewers have praised the eatery's large portion sizes.

"For my entree I ordered the Zuppa di Pesce and my wife had the chicken in lemon butter with capers," Jack O., of Brooklyn, said in a Yelp review. "My dish was amazing!!! Huge portion with an ocean full of seafood. Couldn't finish it because it was too much food."

Other guests have also said they were impressed with the sauce.

Great sauce. That is my marker of excellent Italian. I had chicken parm because I always have that first at any Italian. It was on point," Drew P., of Yorktown Heights, wrote on Yelp. "For appetizers we had the meatball and the rice ball and both were excellent. They were both really good. My wife had pasta purses with the ham and peas. She ate it for lunch the next day too. Great food!"

