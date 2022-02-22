Popular Area Eatery Cited For Selection Of Bagels, Sandwiches, Wraps

If you happen to love bagels and want to try one that has been named the "best in the area" five times, then jump in your car and head for the Bagel Emporium in Tarrytown.

The shop, which is one of five in the region, offers a wide array of bagels and sandwiches and wraps and omelets, and other sweet things.

Unsurprisingly the line at the Emporium is always long and servers are what you expect in New York, funny and hurry up and make your order.

So study your menu well before walking to that counter full of colorful and savory or sweet bagels of all kinds.

Let's just say that the bagels steal the show at the Emporium, although local foodies and regulars say the paninis give them a good run for the money.

But back to bagels, a quick look at Yelp and other food sites lets you know you really can't go wrong with any of the flavors but some favorites tend to be the pumpernickel, the rainbow (kids love these), and naturally, the everything bagel.

The shop also offers a huge assortment of cream cheese with just about any flavor your mouth desires.

The bagel sandwiches are also top-notch and a good way to start the day oozing with your choice of meat and egg and cheese.

For lunch, the wraps are huge and include such selections as Nova Scotia lox, vegetable cream cheese, lettuce, and tomato, and ham and cheese, and well there are too many choices to name.

One of the best parts of the Emporium is if you don't want to wait you can order online and just pick up your order off the shelf.

So, if bagels are calling, and you are one of the few who haven't given them a try, then head for the Tarrytown Bagel Emporium.

The restaurant is located at 350 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. Call 914-333-0033.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.