Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police Search For Owner Of Loose Pig Found In Nanuet

Kathy Reakes
The owners of a pig found wandering the streets in Nanuet have been found.
The owners of a pig found wandering the streets in Nanuet have been found. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

This story has been updated.

The case of the missing owner of a wandering pig has been solved.

The owners of a pig found wandering the streets in Nanuet have been found, according to the Clarkstown Police.

The owners were visiting from out of town and the pig had gotten loose, said Clarkstown Officer Norman Peters.

The pig was found around 1:50 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, after receiving a call from a resident about a loose pig in their yard, said Peters.

Officers responded to the area and located the pig as it ambled along Forest Brook Road in Nanuet, Peters said.

Animal Control Officer Patricia McCoy-Coleman responded to the scene and transported the pig to the Hudson Valley Humane Society.

The pig, who has been reunited with its owners, will be seen by a veterinarian to assure that it is in good health.

