Playland Park In Westchester Pushes Back Opening Day

Hudson Valley residents looking to hit up Playland Park in Westchester for Memorial Day Weekend are going to have to press pause on their proposed holiday plans.

Officials announced that they were pushing back Opening Day at the amusement park for the 2022 season until Thursday, June 9 after previously saying it would be open in Rye in mid-May.

Opening Day hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 9, with the park open only on weekends through Tuesday, June 21, at which point it will be open daily through September.

The park will then be closed on weekdays and open on weekends between Friday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 25.

“We can’t wait to see you again,” park officials posted online. “When you arrive this year, you will get a glimpse of what the future will hold for Playland.

“On Opening Day, we hope you will be delighted to see the updates to the park - a new arcade, new Midway Games, and three new bathroom facilities.”

Officials noted that season pass holders will receive a 25 percent refund due to the shortened season, which will be automatically posted to the credit card used for the purchase.

“Be on the lookout in the next 10 business days for an email with your new QR code confirmation,” they said. "We’re so excited for you to see all the hard work that has gone into revitalizing this beloved community treasure.”

