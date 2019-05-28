Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcycle, Car Crash In Orange County
Lifestyle

Photos: They Love A Parade - Cuomo Marches With Clintons On Memorial Day In New Castle

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo marches alongside former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the New Castle Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. Photo Credit: NY Governor's Office
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo marches alongside former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the New Castle Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. Photo Credit: NY Governor's Office
Cuomo marches alongside former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the New Castle Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. Photo Credit: NY Governor's Office
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo marches alongside former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the New Castle Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. Photo Credit: NY Governor's Office
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo marches alongside former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the New Castle Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. Photo Credit: NY Governor's Office
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo marches alongside former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the New Castle Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. Photo Credit: NY Governor's Office

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo marched alongside fellow New Castle residents, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in the town's annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27.

"As we spend time with our loved ones this Memorial Day, let us pause to remember and honor all the New Yorkers who gave their lives while defending our country, our freedom and our democracy,” Cuomo said. “The men and women in our nation's armed services have made unimaginable sacrifices while answering the call to serve, and it is because of their courage that America remains a true beacon of freedom around the world.”

"On behalf of all New Yorkers, I offer my deepest gratitude to our service members and to our military families, especially those who have lost loved ones during war,” concluded Governor Cuomo. On this day and every day, we commemorate those selfless heroes who have sacrificed their own lives in service to our nation."

To view more photos from the parade, click here .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.