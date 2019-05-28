Photos: They Love A Parade - Cuomo Marches With Clintons On Memorial Day In New Castle

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo marched alongside fellow New Castle residents, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in the town's annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27.

"As we spend time with our loved ones this Memorial Day, let us pause to remember and honor all the New Yorkers who gave their lives while defending our country, our freedom and our democracy,” Cuomo said. “The men and women in our nation's armed services have made unimaginable sacrifices while answering the call to serve, and it is because of their courage that America remains a true beacon of freedom around the world.”

"On behalf of all New Yorkers, I offer my deepest gratitude to our service members and to our military families, especially those who have lost loved ones during war,” concluded Governor Cuomo. On this day and every day, we commemorate those selfless heroes who have sacrificed their own lives in service to our nation."

To view more photos from the parade, click here .

